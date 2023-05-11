Where interest rates go from here

With UK core inflation still in double digits, according to the most recent data, the Bank of England (BoE) took the only course it could and raised the base rate this week to 4.5 per cent. There is little point abandoning the fight against inflation at the point when one more push might finally topple the demon, and holding off runs the risk of allowing it to cement its grip.

But will the rise of 25 basis points signal the end of the tightening battle for the Bank, or could there be more to come? The Bank's own report suggests inflation will tumble as the year progresses, so it's latest move could be its last. Two of the seven committee members did not even support the latest move. In the US the Federal Reserve indicated that its latest rise, last week, is likely to be its final hike and although inflation there is showing signs of weakening, it hasn’t completely ruled out “additional policy firming” as appropriate. Banking turmoil is helping, given its potential to tip the US into recession and cool off the jobs market. Some analysts are even predicting that US rate cuts will happen sooner and be more aggressive than expected.

The European Central Bank is much warier, warning that more hikes will be necessary. The BoE is somewhere in the middle, but echoed the Fed with a warning that surprises to the upside on inflation will almost certainly result in further tightening.