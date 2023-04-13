It's too soon to declare victory over a recession

Equity markets, on the whole, performed well in the first quarter, delivering broadly small but positive gains. Nasdaq even charged ahead. Against the succession of crises we’ve been through – energy, cost of living, budget, banking and now, potentially, a credit crunch – that’s a solid achievement. Markets got a further boost this week on news that US inflation appears to be on the retreat (UK numbers will be published next week), with the lowest consumer price index (CPI) reading in two years, at just 5 per cent.

But it’s too soon to conclude that banks have the upper hand or that recession risks have melted away. US core CPI picked up slightly to 5.6 per cent and most observers remain convinced the Federal Reserve will dole out another quarter point rise at its May meeting – the central bank is not in any mood to leave its patient at risk of a relapse.

Other headwinds are whipping up again, with a downpour of dismal news from the IMF this week as it warned of poor prospects for the global economy. It forecasts that the US economy will grow by 1.6 per cent this year and 1.1 per cent in 2024, and that the UK will crawl along, contracting by 0.3 per cent this year and expanding by 1 per cent next year.