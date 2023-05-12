How to invest when the dollar is weak

The US dollar has continued its recent weakness after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it might pause the tightening cycle that was initiated in April 2020. Short positions on the dollar have increased significantly over the past month, while markets have been pricing in the prospect of further rate rises by other central banks.

Indeed, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, matching what could be the US Federal Reserve’s last rate hike in the current cycle. A week later, the Bank of England did the same. Yet it’s difficult to predict whether Christine Lagarde and her colleagues will continue down this road even though cost-push inflation persists across the continent. That's because recent research from the ECB suggests that banks have reduced credit access, a possible signal that rising interest rates are already dampening economic activity.

Regardless of whether the ECB and other central banks continue to tighten monetary policy, sentiment towards the US dollar may be souring due to signs that the domestic economy could be faltering. Even news that US employers added 253,000 jobs in April must be viewed in context. Labour market growth had certainly been slowing over the previous few months, and although the April figure appears to have bucked that trend, figures for the preceding two months were subject to significant downward revisions. Somewhat uncharacteristically, Warren Buffett, normally a zealous tub-thumper for USA Inc, has warned that the “incredible period” for the US economy is grinding to a halt and he has trimmed Berkshire Hathaway’s exposure accordingly.