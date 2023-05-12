Not all infrastructure trusts are safe income bets

Infrastructure investment trusts tick more than enough boxes if you’re after dividends. Yields tend to be pretty high, payouts can have inflation linkage or at least a progressive element, and the assets generating the revenue should be fairly immune to whatever’s happening in the wider economy.

But it’s also worth considering how well backed such dividend payments are over the longer run – and the implications that might follow on from that analysis.

Analyst Joe Pepper at Liberum offers an interesting perspective. He observes that dividend cover has mostly improved across the sector lately thanks to inflation-linked contracts and high power prices giving many portfolios something of a cash injection. While he views this as positive in the medium term, the Liberum team suspects “significant variation” when it comes to the long-term sustainability of dividends across the sector. The key concerns are that subsidy income will dwindle over the next 15 years or so, while the finite lives of certain assets will force some trusts to reinvest cash – reducing the amount that can be used to stand behind a dividend.