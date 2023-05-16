Vodafone tries to change tack

New chief sets out recovery plans

Vodafone struggling in key markets

It was a case of saying all the right things for Vodafone’s (VOD) new chief executive Margarita Della Valle, and to her credit, the successor to the short-lived Nick Read was at least direct and honest about the problems that the telecoms company faces. In short, Della Valle must turn a company around that has seemed content to ignore most of its structural issues for the past 20 years in favour of maintaining a broadly mediocre performance. This was underlined by another year of relative decline, with reported profits grossly inflated by the €9bn (£7.8bn) one-off income from the disposal of Vodafone’s Vantage Towers business. However, at the underlying level investors were served another bowl of thin gruel.