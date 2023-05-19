Will private equity trusts weather the storm?

Private equity returns are unlikely to be as strong as in recent years

These trusts' trade at wide discounts to NAV

But their valuations should be comparatively resilient

Private equity investment trusts are an interesting example of how discounts to net asset value (NAV) present investors with a conundrum. Even in the bleakest scenarios, it is hard to picture the sector’s giants shedding 40 per cent of their NAV – as the market has priced in. But while this hints at a buying opportunity for the long term, until investor sentiment turns, discounts will not tighten – no matter how preposterous they may seem. And it may be a while before that happens because this asset class faces some challenges.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, private equity managers argue that this presents an attractive entry point to the sector. But some admit that times have changed, and not necessarily for the best.