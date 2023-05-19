Would you take a pay cut to avoid pressure at work?

Workers are prepared to accept a lower salary in exchange for perks

But are firms still willing to offer them?

There are many writers who can’t function without a looming deadline to sharpen the mind. For others, workplace pressure is shouldered more unenthusiastically as a necessary part of the job.

If you are in the latter camp, you are not alone: a recent survey by German academics found that workers are willing to sacrifice pay if it means giving up stress. The 2022 paper from Markus Nagler, Johannes Rincke and Erwin Winkler found that respondents were willing to forgo 6 per cent of their wages to avoid frequent multitasking, and 10 per cent to avoid frequent deadlines.