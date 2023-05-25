/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Infra upgrades put utilities’ dividends on the line

Water and electricity networks are under pressure to invest in their infrastructure, putting dividends at risk
Infra upgrades put utilities’ dividends on the line
May 25, 2023

Much of the infrastructure that underpins daily life in the UK is in need of an upgrade. The owners of the country’s electricity transmission networks are being urged to speed up connections to the grid for renewable energy projects, while water companies are facing criticism for spilling sewage into rivers and seas. Investors have long prized utility companies for their stable earnings and reliable dividend payments. But whether these can be sustained through a period of demanding, albeit necessary, capital expenditure is uncertain.

 

Gearing and the grid

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data