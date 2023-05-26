Are insurers taking on too much pension risk?

One of the most widely noted changes as interest rates have risen is that many company defined benefit pension schemes are back in positive territory, after years of low rates gave way to relatively good returns on underlying assets. The net result of this is that pension scheme trustees are actively looking to offload schemes onto insurance company balance sheets, which then take on the risk of potential liabilities. This has left some regulators worried that this will result in the overconcentration of risk as insurance companies feast on high-margin bulk annuities business.

In a recent speech, the Bank of England’s Charlotte Gerken, head of pensions supervision, said she saw “strong incentives for insurers to stretch their supply capabilities in the short term, to capture as much of the new business while they can, before leaner years arrive”. The question for investors is how true this will be in practice and whether insurance companies' well-founded reputation for managing risk will mitigate any potential problems.

The growth in the DB pensions transfer market cannot be understated. According to pensions consultancy WTW, this year will be dominated by bulk annuity transactions, with up to £40bn of business due to complete, plus a further £20bn of longevity hedges put in place – with the distinct possibility that the year will see the highest number of deals ever. That compares with the £28bn of de-risking business that took place in 2022, along with £16bn of hedges. In other words, business for both pension schemes and life insurers is brisk.