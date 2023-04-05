The bank shares that are still a steal

There cannot have been a more nerve-wracking time since 2008 to have been a bank investor than during the ongoing fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and questions over other second-tier institutions in the US.

The crux of the problem is that rising interest rates have introduced a whole new set of risks to bank balance sheets. Banks must hold a large pool of liquid assets to meet redemptions and when interest rates were practically zero, banks picked up long-dated government bonds, often trading at historically elevated levels, to bulk up their capital positions. The rise in rates has started the process of discounting even highly liquid government bonds such as US Treasuries, which means that redemptions must be met with a larger pool of depreciated assets. Effectively managing this effect is where SVB went wrong.

It is clearly a significant banking skill to efficiently match assets with liabilities over the long term. Nonetheless, it still feels as though the banking sector, along with the notion of how to approach investing in banks, is at an inflection point as we move from a low interest rate environment to one that is higher, but which feels more normal. Effectively, we are experiencing a real-world stress test of banking business models and the fundamentals of good banking practice.