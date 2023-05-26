Commercial real estate is nearly a contrarian play

Is it time for investors to reconsider real estate investment trusts (Reits)? Peel Hunt seems to think so because of the income on offer, even though its analysis could be considered counterintuitive given the prevailing negative sentiment towards commercial property.

The reasons for this negative outlook have been covered ad nauseum, but in essence boil down to the rising cost of capital, and falling demand for office space amid changing work patterns. The latter factor may not prove as deleterious as initially feared, at least not as much as it did immediately after lockdowns. Recently published figures from the Office for National Statistics showed 44 per cent of the UK workforce is operating under hybrid arrangements, but this is an evolving trend and it differs markedly from industry to industry. In other words, the jury is out on this one, even though the risks to office valuations are likely to remain on the downside.

There are other factors at play, such as the obligations for commercial landlords to spend capital upgrading properties under the government’s Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard. But the fact that many real estate companies will see their borrowing costs rise dramatically when they refinance their debt is certainly the most sobering prospect. Little wonder, then, that billions have been wiped off valuations since midway through 2022.