Investment trusts ditch their 'inflation protection' tag

Many investment trusts are offering healthy dividend increases, but keeping with current levels of inflation is a challenge

Catching up might take multiple years

Investment trusts are announcing below-inflation dividend increases, making it more difficult for investors to maintain the real value of their income – although some might be able to catch up in 2024 or 2025.

Last week, core infrastructure trust HICL Infrastructure (HICL) said it intends to maintain its flat dividend target for the years to March 2024 and 2025, which Stifel analysts deemed “disappointing given higher inflation”. Infrastructure trusts have inflation linkage built into their revenues and are at an advantage in inflationary environments, although they still have to contend with discount rates.