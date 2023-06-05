Mining stocks feel the brunt of China's disappointing rebound

Bull? Bear? How about dragon? China often defies simple market characterisation, but it is clear that the anticipated recovery once the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted has been a disappointment. Industrial and real estate activity is down, judging by recent Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, which has a direct impact on the dividends paid by mining giants Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP), given their reliance on iron ore prices for earnings. Both major miners cut payouts after the fall in metals prices in the six months to 31 December 2022, but the question is whether they will fall again.

Iron ore is down to $105 (£84.64) a tonne from a recent high of $130 a tonne in March. This comes as manufacturing PMI hit a five-month low in May of 48.8, below the 49.2 seen in April and the 49.4 expected by economists. These numbers point to “a rapid deceleration in growth” in the current quarter, according to analysts at Barclays. The steel segment was particularly weak in sentiment terms – PMI was 35.2 against 45 in April.

There are some positive indicators too – the Caixin PMI number, which charts smaller-scale manufacturing sentiment, went positive in May. But now investor attention will turn to the prospect of stimulus from Xi Jinping’s government to get things moving again. The People’s Bank of China has form in this regard, too – it has cut rates before as PMI surveys stayed in contraction. “More property loosening and quasi-fiscal supports are also likely, in our view,” said the Barclays analysts.