Contract delays weigh on first-half performance

Order book hits 10-year high

It’s now more than 15 months since Russia first invaded Ukraine and, although shares in defence companies such as BAE Systems (BA.) and Qinetiq (QQ.) have held onto substantial gains made on the prospect of more business, others have faltered.

Shares in Chemring (CHG), for instance, closed the day before its interim results announcement 10 per cent lower than they were when war first broke out.