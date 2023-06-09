The ESG political debate intensifies

Since when did investment firms become our moral arbiters? If your pension savings are made available to asset managers, do you think that their priority should be to enhance investment returns or to allocate capital based on stakeholder principles?

As with most contentious issues, it rather depends on who you ask. In a 2019 interview with the Financial Times, Warren Buffett said that it wasn’t the responsibility of corporations to impose their worldview on society. That appears to be at odds with the stance adopted by Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock (US:BLK), who takes the view that “access to capital is not a right. It is a privilege”. Which begs the question: whose capital is he referring to? The BlackRock head also warned that corporate “behaviours are going to have to change, and this is one thing we are asking companies; you have to force behaviours and at BlackRock we are forcing behaviours”. Whether this falls into line with his fiduciary responsibilities is open to question, but there’s no doubt BlackRock executives can put forward a persuasive argument for behavioural modification with $8.6tn (£6.9tn) in assets under management (AuM).

Some argue that the growing influence of environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates is an expression of free markets responding to investor demand. A view also exists that the pursuit of stakeholder principles and enhanced shareholder returns are not mutually exclusive. Indeed, it’s logical to assume that the wider impact of externalities such as climate change could have a detrimental effect on the trading performance of individual companies over time. It’s a reasonable determination. The reality is, however, that while it’s certainly possible to align the pursuit of profit with ESG principles, if the latter is too narrowly focused it can hamper the ability of companies to generate long-term value for their investors, particularly if it alienates the customer base in the process, as we’ve seen with recent high-profile consumer rebellions in the US.