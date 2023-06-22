Speedy Hire offers explanations and higher dividends

Underlying pre-tax profit up

Additional item counts

Ironically for a company called Speedy Hire (SDY), this marks the second consecutive year that the tool and equipment hire business had to delay the publication of its results for the year to 31 March. Last month, the company said that its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers had “requested additional time to complete its internal processes in order to finalise its audit report”.

The published results offered more insight. In February, Speedy Hire revealed that £20.4mn of stock had gone missing. After an investigation, it ruled out fraud and blamed “problems with [our] controls and accounting procedures for non-itemised assets over a number of years”.

It is a startling admission. Non-itemised assets (equipment without a unique serial number) had accounted for £50mn of what it believed was £227mn in total assets. Speedy Hire said it would introduce additional counts and other measures to stop things from going missing in the future. The lost equipment combined with £1.4mn in legal and professional fees, together with £6.7mn in restructuring costs, amounted to £28.5mn in exceptional costs – enough to almost completely wipe out its pre-tax profit.

The company added its auditors would "issue a limitation in scope qualification in the annual report and accounts audit opinion in relation to property, plant and equipment as they have been unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence in relation to these assets”. This could explain the delay in its results.

The shares were up 3 per cent by the afternoon of its results, suggesting that the market was encouraged by its response to the mishap, but remain far below the 43p they were trading at right before the company admitted to the loss back in February. The market could have also been reacting to the underlying performance. Less exceptional costs, pre-tax profit is up by 4.12 per cent.

However, that underlying pre-tax profit bump is off the back of a 13.9 per cent increase in sales, revealing how inflation distorts the reported figures. Add the exceptional costs back into the picture, and its pre-tax margin becomes wafer-thin. The lost equipment has also combined with an increase in net debt to take its leverage to worryingly high levels. Some £22.1mn in borrowing is payable within one year, something investors should bear in mind given the lowly level of cash at the period-end.

The company has upped its dividend to an attractive level given its price, suggesting it is confident about solvency based on its underlying performance. On that basis, we maintain our rating – but with a hefty note of caution around debt. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 40p, 15 Nov 2022

SPEEDY HIRE (SDY) ORD PRICE: 31.4p MARKET VALUE: £145mn TOUCH: 31.1-31.5p 12-MONTH HIGH: 48.6p LOW: 30.0p DIVIDEND YIELD: 8.3% PE RATIO: 126 NET ASSET VALUE: 40p NET DEBT: 96.7%