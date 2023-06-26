Carnival still weighed down by debt pile

Losses narrow by $2.6bn

Much improved occupancy

Miami-based Carnival’s (CCL) shares hit a three-decade low last September, but investor sentiment had turned a corner in advance of the results. The share price has risen by over 60 per cent year-to-date as expectations of a rampant cruise sector recovery have grown to new heights. But the more than 10 per cent mark-down on results day, despite a guidance upgrade and growth across a range of other metrics, suggested that the market was expecting too much, too fast. Analysts at Truist Securities said the reaction was a “sell on the news” moment.