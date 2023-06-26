/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Carnival still weighed down by debt pile

The company set out new key performance indicators as it benefits from improved demand
Carnival still weighed down by debt pile
June 26, 2023
  • Losses narrow by $2.6bn
  • Much improved occupancy

Miami-based Carnival’s (CCL) shares hit a three-decade low last September, but investor sentiment had turned a corner in advance of the results. The share price has risen by over 60 per cent year-to-date as expectations of a rampant cruise sector recovery have grown to new heights. But the more than 10 per cent mark-down on results day, despite a guidance upgrade and growth across a range of other metrics, suggested that the market was expecting too much, too fast. Analysts at Truist Securities said the reaction was a “sell on the news” moment.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data