Free markets vs price caps: can either bring down inflation?

Price caps have a history of working, but only when markets aren't functioning normally
Free markets vs price caps: can either bring down inflation?
June 26, 2023
  • Ministers in talks with retailers about voluntary food price caps
  • But food price inflation is likely to fall before any new measures take effect

Economists tend to be very black and white about price caps. To some, they provide a ‘surgical approach’ to tackling the very price increases driving inflation. To others, they are a recipe for trouble, and doomed to backfire. Look closer, though, and it all seems more of a murky shade of grey.

Economist Isabella Weber faced an unpleasant Twitter pile-on last year when she suggested price controls as a remedy for inflation (Paul Krugman called her article “truly stupid”, and later apologised for his “tone”), but the idea gained more traction in the wake of soaring energy bills. 

