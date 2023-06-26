Free markets vs price caps: can either bring down inflation?

- Ministers in talks with retailers about voluntary food price caps
- But food price inflation is likely to fall before any new measures take effect
Economists tend to be very black and white about price caps. To some, they provide a ‘surgical approach’ to tackling the very price increases driving inflation. To others, they are a recipe for trouble, and doomed to backfire. Look closer, though, and it all seems more of a murky shade of grey.
Economist Isabella Weber faced an unpleasant Twitter pile-on last year when she suggested price controls as a remedy for inflation (Paul Krugman called her article “truly stupid”, and later apologised for his “tone”), but the idea gained more traction in the wake of soaring energy bills.