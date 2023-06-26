Free markets vs price caps: can either bring down inflation?

Ministers in talks with retailers about voluntary food price caps

But food price inflation is likely to fall before any new measures take effect

Economists tend to be very black and white about price caps. To some, they provide a ‘surgical approach’ to tackling the very price increases driving inflation. To others, they are a recipe for trouble, and doomed to backfire. Look closer, though, and it all seems more of a murky shade of grey.

Economist Isabella Weber faced an unpleasant Twitter pile-on last year when she suggested price controls as a remedy for inflation (Paul Krugman called her article “truly stupid”, and later apologised for his “tone”), but the idea gained more traction in the wake of soaring energy bills.