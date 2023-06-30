From Amazon to buybacks: lessons from Fundsmith

The Fundsmith Equity (GB00B4Q5X527) team has little trouble drawing a crowd, and such was the case at the Future of Private Investing event we held in mid-June. A “meet the manager” session saw Fundsmith chief operating officer Mark Laurence field all manner of questions from the audience ranging from specific holdings to the portfolio’s key metrics. The answers offer some useful insights for investors, and as the summer lull kicks in for markets these are worth digesting.

Firstly let’s turn to some stock specifics. Laurence did address the team’s decision to sell out of Amazon (US:AMZN) after just a year and a half. In his words the team had hoped for an inflection point in which Amazon was able to develop a high-return advertising business, after years in which the Fundsmith team had felt cynical about “a business that didn’t make much profit, albeit top-line growth had been quite impressive”.

But having taken a leap of faith the team ultimately sold out on the back of two concerns: the fact that Amazon had “tipped back into loss-making” and worries about the management team’s planned foray into the grocery market. The latter had prompted worries both because the grocery business has traditionally been a “graveyard of returns” with is high fixed costs, and because this venture ran counter to a promise from the company to invest in high-return businesses where Amazon has a particular unique technological edge.