It's time to revive the buy case for Fevertree

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Coinbase Global (US:COIN) had received a favourable ruling from the US Supreme Court backing its request to halt lawsuits brought by some of its clients while it attempts to move the disputes out of courts and into private arbitration. The decision would have been welcomed by bosses at the crypto platform, particularly as they had been in a parallel squabble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

If the roll-out and the ensuing clamour for cryptocurrencies has shown us anything, it’s that many people are willing to risk hefty sums of money on areas of the market about which they know next to nothing.

This realisation hit home recently when I was poring over an old copy of Jim Slater’s investment guide – The Zulu Principle. The many readers of the Investors’ Chronicle who are familiar with Slater’s most lauded investment guide will know that he repeatedly highlighted the importance of concentrating their efforts on specific areas of expertise to exploit trading opportunities.