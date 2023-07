£22.1mn impairment charge

Net rental income increases marginally

This time last year, we wondered whether Hammerson’s (HMSO) asset values had bottomed. Then the disastrous 'mini' Budget caused interest rates to spike, and the beleaguered shopping centre landlord found a new bottom. Much like its real estate investment trust (Reit) peers, it swung from a pre-tax profit to a loss in its results for the six months to 30 June thanks to a valuation hit.