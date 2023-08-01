Diageo grows its premium brands

Free cash flow fall

Gross margin improvement

Drinkers are continuing to shell out for high-end products at Diageo (DGE) despite consumer spending headwinds, judging by the 7 percentage points more of net sales that premium-plus brands took against pre-pandemic 2019 levels in the latest year. The 6.5 per cent increase in organic net sales was driven by price increases, which “more than offset the absolute cost inflation impact on gross margin” the company said. Gross margin was up by 150 basis points to 43.7 per cent, and cost control helped organic operating margin expand by 15 basis points.