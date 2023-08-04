Tritax Big Box chief exec calls bottom of warehouse market

'Looks like market has bottomed'

Net rental income up

Tritax Big Box’s (BBOX) chief executive Colin Godfrey has called the bottom of the warehouse market after the warehouse landlord posted a marginal valuation increase over the six months to 30 June.

True, pre-tax profit still plunged 78 per cent because the 0.9 per cent bump in net asset value (NAV) over the first half was not as impressive as the 9.6 per cent NAV surge in H1 last year when a speculative bubble had pumped up warehouse values. However, Godfrey said the market had stabilised after last year’s mini-Budget caused warehouse values to plummet. “It looks like the market has bottomed out,” he told Investors’ Chronicle.