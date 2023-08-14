Plus500 shrugs off lower users

Shareholder pay-outs up despite user falls

Expansion into new territories imminent

A lack of market volatility in the first half contributed to a 19 per cent fall in active users for Plus500 (PLUS) as the trading platform experienced the earnings swings that can closely mirror the mood of the market. This is mostly out of the company’s control, but these results demonstrated the continued ability of its unleveraged balance sheet to keep throwing out cash for investors, with a $60mn (£47mn) share buyback included alongside a similar cash sum for its dividend.