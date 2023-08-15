888 falls to a loss despite William Hill revenue surge

Synergies progress

Reliance on UK market

There has been plenty going on of late at Gibraltar-incorporated gambling company 888 (888), a lot of it far from encouraging. The board warned in July that the company’s UK gambling licence was at “immediate and significant risk” of removal by the regulator due to concerns about a stake taken by activist investment vehicle FS Gaming, although the company does not expect the ongoing licence review to have any impact on operations. Per Widerström, who will take the reins as the new chief executive in October, will be faced with a stubbornly high debt pile and continuing compliance concerns after his predecessor stepped down in January amid anti-money laundering failures in the Middle East.