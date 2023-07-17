Companies roundup: 888 chaos & worried CFOs

888 (888) shares fell by a quarter on Friday after it warned in an afternoon update that its UK gambling licence is at “immediate and significant risk” of removal by the regulator. The Gambling Commission is concerned about the involvement of activist investment vehicle FS Gaming in 888’s business after it took a 7 per cent stake last month. FS Gaming is headed by former executives of what is now Entain (ENT), which the UK tax authority is investigating for potential historic bribery offences at its former Turkish business.

The William Hill owner has now terminated discussions with FS Gaming, which had hoped to get a new chair, CEO and CFO appointed from its ranks to 888’s board. 888 shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading this morning. CA

CFOs cut costs as confidence sinks

Confidence among financial officers at the UK’s biggest companies has deteriorated since the start of the year, and management teams are rushing to cut costs and keep a lid on dividends, according to a study by Deloitte.

A survey of 69 chief financial officers – half of whom work at FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies – revealed that higher-than-expected inflation and a sharp rise in interest rate expectations was spreading corporate gloom. While CFOs expect revenues to rise over the next 12 months, the majority think that profit margins will shrink. As such, 55 per cent of respondents described cost reduction as a “strong priority”. In contrast, just 6 per cent are prioritising higher dividends and share buybacks.

“CFOs maintain an overwhelmingly defensive strategy stance,” Deloitte concluded. “Introducing new products/services or expanding into new markets – an expansionary strategy – is a distant third in CFOs’ hierarchy of priorities.” JS

​​Water provider sees utility in Costain Shares in Costain (COST) rose by 4 per cent in early trading after the contractor said that United Utilities had extended an agreement for it to carry on working on projects for another two years. The utilities provider also has the option to extend the deal for a further three years, building on an initial five-year contract awarded in 2019. Costain's shares are up by around a quarter since the start of the year but are down by 12 per cent since April, according to FactSet. The shares took a dip last month after it confirmed press reports that it had been dropped from the £1.3bn project to upgrade the A66 North Trans-Pennine route. MF

Number of savers paying tax doubles

The number of savers being stung by tax bills has nearly doubled in a year as higher rates force up interest payments. Figures from AJ Bell showed 1.7mn people paid tax on interest from savings in the 2022-23 tax year, up from 972,000 the year before. The average tax bill also increased from £1,271 to £1,942.

The personal savings allowance allows basic-rate taxpayers to earn £1,000 in interest per tax year before returns are taxed at their marginal income tax rate. Higher-rate taxpayers can earn £500 while additional rate payers have no allowance.

The average interest rate on easy-access savings accounts has risen more than 14 times in the past year. The best-paying account pays 4.22 per cent, according to Moneyfacts, which means anyone with more than £23,700 stashed away faces a tax bill.

NS&I Premium Bonds allow savers to earn returns tax free, however these come with their own restrictions. TL

DFS wobbles after 'implied cut' to 2024 forecast Shares in DFS (DFS) dropped 3 per cent in early trading after it forecast a weaker 2024 than expected. The furniture retailer expects to "outperform a declining market" and grow profit by a "low single digit £mn" for the year to the end of June 2024, but analyst Shore Capital said this amounts to an "implied cut" of about a fifth to the previous market consensus, calculating that the company is now trading at 13 times forecast earnings for 2024. ML

Revenue and debt rises at James Fisher

Marine services business James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) said revenue from continuing operations had increased by 16 per cent in the first half of the year to £250mn but said net borrowings had increased by £14mn to £147mn in the six months to 30 June, despite asset sales bringing in around £20mn. Chief financial officer Duncan Kennedy, who joined the business two years ago, also said he would step down from his role within the next 12 months.

The increase in borrowing was the result of “normal seasonality”, an unwinding of working capital balances and costs associated with its recent refinancing, the company said.

It concluded a deal with lenders last month which extended the lifespan of its credit line to March 2025 but reduced it in size to £210mn. MF

Oxford Nanopore buoyed by customer demand Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) – the maker of genomic sequencing products – said it expects to report year-on-year revenue growth of 22 per cent for the six months to the end of June. In a trading update issued this morning, it stated that recent performance has been driven by the expansion of its customer base. Shares in the company, which was said to be weighing a potential overseas listing earlier this year, were up more than 2.5 per cent this morning. JJ

UP Global Sourcing expects lower net debt

Kitchen and homeware specialist UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) pleased investors with an unscheduled trading update which guided for a £15mn year-end net debt figure, £6mn below market expectations. Management reaffirmed that current trading is in line with market forecasts and added that it expects the company’s leverage ratio to sit at 0.7 times at the end of July, below the 1.3 times recorded last year. The shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading. CA