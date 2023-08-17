Disney deal looks to shake up US gambling giants

Mickey Mouse is now getting in on the action in the US sports betting market. Walt Disney Co’s (US:DIS) announcement last week that it is moving into the online gambling space has coincided with reports of strong American trading at sector operators, highlighting the centrality of the market to the future fortunes of gambling companies.

Disney-owned sports channel ESPN has signed a $2bn (£1.6bn) deal with Penn Entertainment (US:PENN) that will see a rebranded sportsbook run under the name ESPN Bet. Penn Entertainment, which estimates the tie-up will provide $500mn to $1bn of annual adjusted cash profits, will pay ESPN $1.5bn in cash over 10 years and give it $500mn-worth of warrants for its shares.

Penn has opted for ESPN after working alongside independent sports media company Barstool Sports since 2020. It bought out the company entirely earlier this year, but has handed it back to the founder for just $1 after licensing the ESPN name. This represents a serious shift from a popular but niche brand name to one of the best-known media entities in the US, and follows the strategy of media and betting tie-ups seen in the UK through SkyBet and others.