Private Investor's Diary: Sticking with the super cheap UK

At last, good news on inflation. In both the US and, at last, the UK, inflation came in below expectations last month. Moreover, June's headline inflation of 3.0 per cent in the US was progressing well towards the 2.0 per cent target. That did not stop the Federal Reserve increasing rates by another 0.25 per cent in July. It remains concerned about the economy's strength and the tight labour market. The Fed is also wary that as we head towards the year-end, the "base effect" of high inflation in 2022, which has helped bring down inflation in recent months, will work against it. In the UK, as expected, the Bank of England followed June's 0.5 per cent hike with a further 0.25 per cent on 3 August. As retail energy prices drop in July, there should be further good news at the headline level. The Bank of England will want to see similar progress in the core numbers.