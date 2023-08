Profit falls 58 per cent to $12.9bn

Final dividend of 80¢, down from 175¢ in 2022

The world’s biggest miner and the world’s biggest consumer of metals are interlinked, and so China’s slow growth this year equals lower profits at BHP (BHP). The ‘Big Australian’ reported adjusted earnings of $12.9bn (£10bn) for the 2023 financial year, which ended 30 June.