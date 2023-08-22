managing your money

NS&I ups 'Green Bonds' returns again

Rate still lags behind the best-buy three-year account but the bonds support green projects
NS&I ups 'Green Bonds' returns again
August 22, 2023
  • The rate on NS&I’s green bonds has increased significantly since the last issue
  • Is it a good time to lock in a rate? 

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has released a fifth issue of its three-year 'Green Savings Bonds', increasing the interest rate as it tries to keep up with rivals.

The new issue will pay 5.7 per cent, up from the 4.2 per cent for the fourth round of fundraising, launched earlier this year. However, the rate falls shy of the best-buy three-year bond, which currently offers up to 6.05 per cent, according to research firm Moneyfacts.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data