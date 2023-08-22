NS&I ups 'Green Bonds' returns again

The rate on NS&I’s green bonds has increased significantly since the last issue

Is it a good time to lock in a rate?

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has released a fifth issue of its three-year 'Green Savings Bonds', increasing the interest rate as it tries to keep up with rivals.

The new issue will pay 5.7 per cent, up from the 4.2 per cent for the fourth round of fundraising, launched earlier this year. However, the rate falls shy of the best-buy three-year bond, which currently offers up to 6.05 per cent, according to research firm Moneyfacts.