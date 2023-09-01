Superdry plunges to £148mn loss

'Material uncertainty' over going concern status

Major store impairment

Superdry (SDRY) has had a far from super year. After a short delay, it has reported a £148mn loss before tax for the year to 29 April 2023, amid “extremely challenging market conditions”, particularly in the wholesale division. As well as the cost of living crisis, the fashion retailer said “poor weather” in the second half of the year subdued demand for its spring and summer clothes. The new financial year has also got off to a rocky start with sales sinking by 18.4 per cent between May and July. “Unseasonal weather” was again used as an excuse.

The backdrop is obviously difficult for retailers. However, given the recent success of companies such as Next (NXT) and Marks and Spencer (MKS), investors will be asking whether Superdry is facing stickier, brand-specific issues. Its “re-evaluation of future store growth assumptions” – which resulted in a £43.3mn impairment charge in the period – doesn’t inspire confidence.