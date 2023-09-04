Why higher rates don't guarantee a recession

BoE research shows risk perceptions have spiked

This could have big consequences for the economy

With a 15th interest rate hike possible later this month, does the Bank of England (BoE) risk tipping the economy into recession? Economists at Investec now forecast a 25 basis point hike in both September and November, taking the Bank rate to 5.75 per cent. They add that “once the winter sets in we expect the economy to enter a period of mild contraction”, and forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0 per cent in 2024.

Yet interest rates aren’t the only thing that drive economic booms and busts – recent research has highlighted the role of risk perceptions. The intuition goes something like this: a negative shock causes the perception of risk to rise, and triggers a flight to safety. As investors pile into bonds, companies find themselves facing a higher cost of capital as they are forced to compensate investors with higher returns. As a result, new projects are harder to justify and what began as a gyration in financial markets soon spills over to the real economy. Company investment falls, taking employment rates along with it.