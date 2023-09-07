Cairn remains sturdy even as Irish housing market wobbles

Irish house price growth weakest since 2020

Net debt to total equity increases

For a while, it seemed as if the Irish housebuilders were immune to the interest rate malaise hitting their UK counterparts. But no more. Cairn (CRN) slashed its pre-tax by nearly a quarter as Ireland's housing market turned sluggish. The most recent government data reveals annual house price growth slowed to 2.2 per cent for June, its slowest pace since December 2020, due to rising interest rates. However, the UK’s market is weaker still, recording annual house price growth of 1.7 per cent for June.