The CMA's shots at the housing sector have big implications

Earlier this year, the government launched an investigation into whether the largest housebuilders limit competition. Last week, it said it found evidence they do.

It is quite the admission. The major housebuilders are almost all listed, and four are in the FTSE 100, so the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) findings have big implications for the equity market. After all, while there have long been fears that large housebuilders operate like a cartel, using their 90 per cent market share as leverage, it is eyebrow-raising for the official competition watchdog to say it has found evidence to support those fears.

Indeed, the full update on the CMA’s housing sector probe launched earlier this year is well worth a read, with evidence of lousy behaviour from landlords, estate agencies and councils, as well as housebuilders.