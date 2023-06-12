Six years on, Grenfell still casts a shadow over housebuilders

Six years ago, a fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington killed 72 people. A lot has changed since then. Last summer, the government introduced legislation aimed at protecting leaseholders from the costs of cladding removal, and earlier this year most large housebuilders signed a legally binding contract to remove cladding from buildings across the country, setting aside billions of pounds to do so.

Yet, there is still a long way to go. While Dame Judith Hackitt's report concluded that aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding played a role in the spread of the fire, the underlying cause was a lax building system with attempts to fix it generating fierce debate. Moreover, campaigners argue that cladding removal has not been as straightforward as the government or the companies involved like to claim. They say that progress has been sluggish, that many have yet to contribute their fair share, and that even those who have committed to pay will probably need to pay more.

There are other issues too. The memory of Grenfell has tainted Britain’s view of high-rise flats, driving their values down. The tragedy has also highlighted the leasehold system’s many problems, and although changes are planned, it now seems clear that the leasehold system will not be abolished.