Housing sector rebound on the way as rates peak

Weaker demand will see housebuilding activity tumble by over a fifth this year, but experts see a quick rebound as rates come down again.

Consultancy PwC said the current housing slump means the construction sector is facing an overall decline in output of around 8 per cent. Commercial and industrial activity is largely flat, but a strong pipeline of infrastructure projects supports long-term growth, the firm said in its latest Construction and Housebuilding Outlook.

There has also been a “marked increase” in the number of larger, higher-profile companies in the sector calling in administrators when compared with other industries, which PwC blamed on the impact of higher input costs on fixed-price contracts.