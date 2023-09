Revenues forecast to slump

'Looking at' bulk sales

Compared with some peers, Redrow (RDW) has not been as negatively impacted by the end of Help to Buy due to its target market of wealthier buyers, but it is far from immune from the rise in interest rates. The housebuilder posted a 4 per cent drop in adjusted pre-tax profit in its annual results, which removes the post-Grenfell cladding costs it recorded last year.