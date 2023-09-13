funds & inv trusts

Trusts struggle as industry consolidation heats up

Managers hunt for scale and liquidity, as wealth manager mergers shrinks the number of potential clients
September 13, 2023
  • Wealth managers’ ‘buy lists’ are hard to access for small investment trusts
  • Discounts mean they cannot raise capital, driving an increase in M&A activity

A vicious cycle of fewer clients and hefty discounts is pushing smaller investment trusts to merge or wind-up, cutting options for retail buyers. Wealth managers are often big investors in investment trusts, and increasingly look for bigger vehicles that they can trade at scale. But their numbers are coming down. 

The merger between Rathbones (RAT) and Investec Wealth & Investment announced earlier this year reflects a wider trend in the industry, with both listed and unlisted companies affected. 

