Capricorn Energy to pay out last of India cash as special dividend

$100mn special dividend coming next month as company shrinks
September 15, 2023
  • Oil and gas company shrinking after failing to find use for India cash
  • New government fight as Egyptian government falls behind on oil payments

Capricorn Energy (CNE) is in a strange place. The board is throwing its cash piles at investors while radically shrinking its business. It is producing some oil and gas from Egyptian assets, but has handed over operational duties to a joint venture partner. Given the changed circumstances of the business, it is cutting its UK headcount by 80 per cent, leaving 30 people at HQ and 50 in the company overall. 

This limbo is the result of the $1bn (£810mn) award from the Indian government for expropriating the old Cairn India assets. The drama before that agreement included Capricorn, the renamed Cairn, threatening to take possession of Air India planes and taking control of an Indian diplomat’s residence in Paris. Once it got its hands on the cash, the board tried two mergers with suitors that failed in the face of shareholder outrage. 

