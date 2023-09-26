companies

Resilient Next 15 is cheap and cash-generative

The marketing agency has been affected by delays in client spending – but it is still returning cash to shareholders
Resilient Next 15 is cheap and cash-generative
September 26, 2023
  • Acquisitions weighing on cash flow
  • Slimmer margins

The trading environment for marketing companies is not easy at the moment, as evidenced by S4 Capital (SFOR) earlier this month. Next 15 (NFG) is facing similar difficulties, with organic revenue shrinking by 1 per cent to £286mn in the six months to 31 July. The ‘customer engage’ division, which accounts for almost half of group revenues, had the toughest time, with sales down 6.4 per cent due to – you guessed it – client delays. Analysts at Peel Hunt have trimmed their FY2024 revenue forecasts by 3 per cent as a result.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data