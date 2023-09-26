Resilient Next 15 is cheap and cash-generative

Acquisitions weighing on cash flow

Slimmer margins

The trading environment for marketing companies is not easy at the moment, as evidenced by S4 Capital (SFOR) earlier this month. Next 15 (NFG) is facing similar difficulties, with organic revenue shrinking by 1 per cent to £286mn in the six months to 31 July. The ‘customer engage’ division, which accounts for almost half of group revenues, had the toughest time, with sales down 6.4 per cent due to – you guessed it – client delays. Analysts at Peel Hunt have trimmed their FY2024 revenue forecasts by 3 per cent as a result.