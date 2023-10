Record revenue and dividend

Panmure Gordon forecasts further growth

Investors in flooring manufacturer James Halstead (JHD) may well be considering a different kind of floor. On 10 March, the company's share price hit 166p, a low not seen since the start of the pandemic. Since then, it has recovered well. In its results for the year to 30 June, the company rewarded the equity market’s faith with some encouraging results.