How to make the UK economy more dynamic

Firms are growing and shrinking less in response to shocks

This is bad news for both productivity and wages

As the next general election approaches, politicians say they have an unexciting prescription for the UK economy. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is said to have put ’dullness’ at the heart of his tenure, while shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told the Financial Times: “I want to bring stability back to Britain’s economy because that is the only way we can bring back growth.” Yet economists at the Resolution Foundation think tank have a radical new remedy: economic change – and plenty of it.

The UK economy has had a turbulent 15 years, battered by the financial crisis, the uncertainty of Brexit, the pandemic and an energy price shock. But we can hardly say that the economy has undergone a period of seismic change. On two important counts, things have been remarkably static, according to Resolution. The pace of labour reallocation has slowed, meaning that firms are growing and shrinking far less than they used to in response to shocks. Even worse, the pace at which resources are moving between sectors has slowed to a nine-decade low.