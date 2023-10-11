Join our community of smart investors
Builders' profits crumble amid tougher conditions

Travis Perkins and brick maker Forterra both cite weaker conditions
October 11, 2023

The prolonged slump experienced by the UK’s building industry is not showing any signs of lifting, with builders’ merchant Travis Perkins (TPK) and brickmaker Forterra (FORT) both issuing profit warnings on Wednesday, while window maker Safestyle UK (SFE) has appointed a restructuring company.

Travis Perkins said it has “continued to experience challenging market conditions” given the slowdown in the residential new build and refurbishment sectors, with like-for-like sales down by 1.8 per cent in the third quarter, although this was due more to falling prices than volumes.

It reduced its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast to £175mn-£195mn, down from £240mn at the half-year stage.

