Europe's low-cost airlines face stronger headwinds

The bumper sales enjoyed by low-cost carriers flying holidaymakers to Europe’s hotspots may not be as easy to replicate next year, as cost-of-living pressures and capacity increases are set to weigh on demand.

Although easyJet (EZJ) recorded what chief executive Johan Lundgren described as “the best summer" in the company’s history last Thursday, its shares fell by 10 per cent over the next two days last week as analysts cast doubt on its ability to maintain robust pricing levels.

“I think 2024 will be a harder year than 2023, there’s no doubt about that,” said John Grant, a senior analyst at aviation analytics company OAG.