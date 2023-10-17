Join our community of smart investors
companies

Europe's low-cost airlines face stronger headwinds

Budget airlines continue to add capacity despite signs of softening demand
Europe's low-cost airlines face stronger headwinds
October 17, 2023

The bumper sales enjoyed by low-cost carriers flying holidaymakers to Europe’s hotspots may not be as easy to replicate next year, as cost-of-living pressures and capacity increases are set to weigh on demand.

Although easyJet (EZJ) recorded what chief executive Johan Lundgren described as “the best summer" in the company’s history last Thursday, its shares fell by 10 per cent over the next two days last week as analysts cast doubt on its ability to maintain robust pricing levels.

“I think 2024 will be a harder year than 2023, there’s no doubt about that,” said John Grant, a senior analyst at aviation analytics company OAG. 

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data