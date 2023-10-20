Our planning system is not the problem – it's a lack of planning

The recent Labour party conference delivered two moments of levity for non-partisan observers. Firstly, a glitter incident that added a bit of excitement to proceedings, and secondly a clear sign that if the Labour party forms the next government, which currently seems odds on, the planning rules that seem to make every act of building complicated, from the humblest garage to Heathrow’s third runway, could be in line for a major overhaul. The question for investors is whether the freedom to build more houses will necessarily benefit the UK’s highly concentrated housebuilding sector.

Personal anecdotes of how maddening the planning system can be under the auspice of the Town & Country Planning Act are legion, and many a neighbourly feud has started with a planning application of one kind or another. However, whether it is the planning system becoming so unwieldy, or the simple economic calculations of the market driving up building costs is a source of debate.

One theory is that there is a folk memory of some truly terrible planning decisions in the 1960s and 1970s that did immense harm to the urban environment. Whether that is true, or not, the basic anomaly is that the architecture of the current planning system was in place at a time in the 1970s when houses were being built at a rate of 260,000 completions a year, despite that decade’s well-recorded economic and political turmoil, according to the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS).