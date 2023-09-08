Housebuilders, the UK economy and Oxford Nanopore

This week’s episode begins with a discussion of housebuilder Barratt Developments’ results. What makes Barratt different from other housebuilders? And what can it tell us about the housing market as a whole?

Next on the roster is a dive into UK economics. The ONS has released the latest GDP figures, but what can they tell us about the country’s position amongst other G7 nations? And what upcoming data can we expect in the weeks ahead?

Last up is genome sequencing company Oxford Nanopore. The team discusses the headwinds facing the company and considers the drivers to profitability it will need to harness in the coming years.