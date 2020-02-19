News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

Investors in London have reacted to a sharper than expected rise in inflation to 1.8 per cent and a solid 2.2 annual rise in house prices as a sign of consumer confidence potentially dragging itself out of the doldrums and have marked equities up across the board with all the main indices in positive territory. Click here for The Trader Nicole Elliott's latest thoughts on the markets.

