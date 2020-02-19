MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

By Graeme Davies

Investors in London have reacted to a sharper than expected rise in inflation to 1.8 per cent and a solid 2.2 annual rise in house prices as a sign of consumer confidence potentially dragging itself out of the doldrums and have marked equities up across the board with all the main indices in positive territory. Click here for The Trader Nicole Elliott's latest thoughts on the markets. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

  2. News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

  3. News & Tips: Pennon, Segro, RBS, AstraZeneca & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  2. Stock Screens 

    Shares with the Magic Formula

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

  5. Taking Stock 

    The re-greening of British Petroleum

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

Equities have taken a tumble on fears for the economic impact of China's COVID-19 virus-related shut down

News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Pennon, Segro, RBS, AstraZeneca & more

News & Tips: Pennon, Segro, RBS, AstraZeneca & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Barclays, Indivior, Centrica & more

News & Tips: Barclays, Indivior, Centrica & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Babcock International, Dunelm, Plus500 & more

News & Tips: Babcock International, Dunelm, Plus500 & more

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Metro Bank appoints a new boss

After seven weeks as interim CEO, restructuring specialist Dan Frumkin has been given the role on a full-time basis

Metro Bank appoints a new boss
SELL

Full Year Results 

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

Company News 

Odey buys into Sirius

Odey buys into Sirius

Taking Stock 

The re-greening of British Petroleum

A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)

Mark Robinson

Tip Updates 

Gooch & Housego plots expansion drive

Gooch & Housego plots expansion drive
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now