Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Sluggish UK housing transactions continued to weigh on Foxtons (FOXT) house sale revenue during 2019, although cost-cutting efforts helped stem losses. A further four under-performing branches were shut in the period, while the decline in operating costs outweighed the fall in revenue, meaning operating losses more than halved to £6.3m.

