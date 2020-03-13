Galliford Try's margins collapse

Broker Liberum describes Galliford Try’s (GFRD) half year results as “messy and weak in a transition year”. The group sold its housebuilding operations to Vistry (VTY) – formerly Bovis Homes – in January, and it has been re-jigging the leftover construction business to focus on building, water and highways. The six months to 31 December saw it swing from a £2.9m adjusted operating profit to a £6.7m loss.

