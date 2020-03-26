MenuSearch

Join us now

Investing for Income 

Beat the dividend crisis

Beat the dividend crisis

By Alex Newman

Plummeting share prices cause pain to portfolios. But for investors with long-term horizons, reinvesting the regular income provided by company dividends usually serves as protection against short-term storms while a stock’s value recovers. And even if shareholder returns are cut or rebased, a balanced share portfolio (or dividend-focused investment trusts or tracker funds) should still provide some yield, especially for those in retirement and reliant on dividend income. With yield comes that most precious commodity in today’s financial markets: cash.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Investing for Income

  1. How risky is innovative finance?

  2. Income majors USA

  3. Watch AT&T’s acquisition-related debt

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting market mis-pricing

  3. Stock Screens 

    Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities run out of steam, SIG, British Land & more

  5. Buy to Let 

    Government offers support to landlords and tenants

More on Investing for Income

Investing for Income 

How risky is innovative finance?

Innovative finance Isas offer particularly attractive rates of interest, but investors need to be aware of the risks to their money, says Zayani Bhatt

How risky is innovative finance?

Investing for Income 

Income majors USA

Income majors USA

Investing for Income 

Watch AT&T’s acquisition-related debt

Watch AT&T’s acquisition-related debt

Investing for Income 

Philip Morris relying on e-alternatives

Philip Morris relying on e-alternatives

Investing for Income 

Reborn IBM looks to the cloud

Reborn IBM looks to the cloud

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 27 March 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 27 March 2020

SIPPs 

Don’t let coronavirus ruin your retirement

Don’t let coronavirus ruin your retirement

Tips of the Week 

OneSavings Bank will survive

OneSavings Bank will survive
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Genel's big plans hit Covid-19 block

Genel's big plans hit Covid-19 block
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Costain not looking so smart

Costain not looking so smart
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now